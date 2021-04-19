WATCH: 'Dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga' says Delhi woman while purchasing liquor

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced six-day total curfew in the national capital starting from 10 pm on Monday (April 19) to 5 am on April 26.

As soon as the news headlines hit, residents were seen thronging Alcohol shops to stock their week's worth of alcohol. Long queues were reported in front of various wine and beer shops across the national capitals.

A video has surfaced on social media of a woman who went to purchase liquor at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony. What the woman says to reporters to will not only surprise you but will also make you laugh.

In the video, the woman can be seen saying in Hindi, “…Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga…”

This roughly translates to “Injection is of no use, alcohol will help. Medicines will not have any effect on me, but alcohol will.

#WATCH Delhi: A woman, who has come to purchase liquor, at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, says, "...Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..." pic.twitter.com/iat5N9vdFZ April 19, 2021

The video has now gone viral on social media where many users have found it funny. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions.

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 19) extended the weekend curfew imposed in the national capital for one whole week to contain the spread of the virus.