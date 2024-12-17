In the viral video, Gukesh is heard shouting, "I’m the world champion," as he soared through the air, expressing his excitement after his incredible accomplishment.

After being crowned the youngest world chess champion on Thursday, D Gukesh celebrated his victory by going bungee jumping in Singapore. The 18-year-old sensation posted a video of his thrilling bungee jumping on X captioning it, "I did it!."

In the viral video, Gukesh is heard shouting, "I’m the world champion," as he soared through the air, expressing his excitement after his incredible accomplishment.

The chess world is gearing up for an extraordinary battle as Norway's Magnus Carlsen, the world's highest-rated player, will take on the 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju, the youngest World Champion in the history of the game, in the upcoming Norway Chess 2025.

The prestigious tournament, set to take place in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6, promises one of the most highly anticipated matchups in chess history between Carlsen and the newly-crowned champion.

The young champion is eager to return to Norway Chess next year. “I'm excited to face the strongest players in the world again in Norway and also the Armageddons will be fun,” Gukesh said. When asked about his preparations, he added, “I'll prepare as I usually do and try to be the best version of myself in every way.”

(With inputs from IANS)