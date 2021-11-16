WATCH: Cow celebrates freedom at a water park after escape from slaughterhouse

In a recent incident that happened this week in Brazil, a video of a cow escaping the slaughterhouse went viral. According to an article from leading New York based tabloid, the cattle rushed to a nearby water park after fleeing from a grazing land 500 miles west of Rio de Janeiro. In a video published on YouTube by Diário do Regio - So José do Rio Preto, the bovine can be seen steadily going down the waterslide.

Surprisingly, the slide stood strong under the bovine's 700-pound weight, despite the fact that it was only designed to hold 450 pounds. The cow also rescued and has been adopted as a family pet by the pool's owner. Check out the video here on YouTube.

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times on YouTube and was also in the buzz on Twitter.

It's not the first time cattle have made headlines after attempting to flee. A runaway bull went on a killing spree in a UK town last month, and police cars pursued it back under control. The bull was observed rushing forward on a street in North Muirton, with many emergency cars following closely with their lights flashing. Local bus lines were delayed as a result of the incident, and one school in the neighbourhood was forced to close its doors for the protection of its pupils.

A police van attempted to confine the bull by approaching it and closing the road, but the bull deftly evaded the planned trap. In a frantic effort for freedom, the animal apparently managed to escape from a local slaughterhouse, but was soon cornered and shot dead. Citizens of the Scottish town went to social media to express their views on the episode, with some finding the scenario amusing.