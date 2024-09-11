Twitter
Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

The couple had been swept away by the overflowing River Karol and climbed onto their car’s roof to stay safe.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 07:02 AM IST

Gujarat has been facing heavy rains and floods, making it one of the worst-hit states in India this year. Many videos have surfaced online showing people in distress, from rescuing animals to dealing with damaged homes. One recent video that has gone viral shows a couple stranded on the roof of their submerged car in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.

The couple had been swept away by the overflowing River Karol and climbed onto their car’s roof to stay safe. Despite being surrounded by the fast-moving water, the couple remained calm and waited for rescue. They were stuck for two hours before being saved on September 8.

 

Watch the viral video: 

 

 

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named AbhijeetM1999, who wrote: “A horrifying video has emerged from Sabarkantha in Gujarat. Where a couple got stuck in a sudden flood in the river. To save themselves, both of them sat on top of the car. They were rescued after a lot of effort.”

People online were surprised by how calm the couple seemed. One user wrote, “This is a scary situation, but the couple’s rescue is good news. It’s a reminder to stay safe during floods.” Another commented, “They’re so relaxed, many others would have panicked.”

While many praised their calmness, others pointed out that it’s important to avoid such places during the rainy season. One user said, “They look so relaxed, but it’s dangerous to be there in such weather.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
