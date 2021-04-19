WATCH: Couple misbehave with police after being stopped for not wearing masks, video goes viral

India is battling the second wave of COVID-19 virus and various state government have imposed certain guidelines to be followed by the public.

Recently, a video has emerged on Twitter where a married couple can be seen misbehaving with the Delhi Police after they were stopped for flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.

As per government orders, a car is considered as a public space and people travelling in a vehicles are supposed to wear a mask. The rule also applies to a single person driving the car.

The couple -identified as Pankaj and Abha, residents of Patel Nagar - were not only seen without the masks, but they also argued with the police personnel stationed at Darya Ganj area when they stopped them. In latest developments, the couple has now been arrested. The husband was arrested yesterday while the wife has been arrested today, reported ANI.

In the video shared by the Delhi the woman can be screaming at police officials in Hindi and her husband also chimes in middle.

“Why should I stop my car? I need to rush, so I will. What’s wrong in not wearing mask inside a closed car? What has stopped anyway by wearing masks? Now, if I kiss my husband what can you do? You’re just making fool of the public and the world. And if you’re a bit ashamed then do upload the video,” she can be heard saying in Hindi.

“You will impose a fine? Yes, I have not worn a mask, I am travelling with my husband inside my own car, how dare you stop our car?” the woman continues to say.

Also read What is Remdesivir and is the drug really useful in treating COVID-19? All you need to know

After the woman steps down from the car, one police officials says that he has the right to stop her. The woman then turns more livid and says, “I have cleared UPSC Mains, don’t talk to me about rights.”

One of the officials then said that since the woman has cleared UPSC exams, she should behave in a more responsible manner.

“Is this your right to stop a running car in the middle of the road? What kind of right is this, tell me?” the angry woman said in her reply.

As per reports, the couple were then taken to Darya Ganj Police station and an FIR under relevant sections of the law was registered against them.

The video has gone viral on social media where several users have slammed the couple for acting so irresponsibly and misbehaving with police personnel on duty.

This arrogant couple of Delhi especially the lady should be arrested for abusing the law enforcing agencies who slog on the streets risking their own lives in such difficult times. She should be made to apologise to these police officials in public. pic.twitter.com/xLE3hXw8Kx — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 19, 2021

Stupidity of the highest order. They deserve strong punishment ! — Rahul Tahiliani (@Rahultahiliani9) April 18, 2021

No mask inside private car by individuals or couples may be unreasonable, but disrespectful & offensive behaviour toward policemen in uniform who are risking their lives out there, is unpardonable. Well done Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/DHGzHmmBjT — Capt Harish Pillay (@captpillay) April 19, 2021

At the time when we all are fighting #COVID19 , this couple is just busy in fighting for their own mistake of not wearing a mask with our frontline warriors of @DelhiPolice who are on road to ensure safety of the people of Delhi. Thank you #DilKiPolice for an appropriate action. https://t.co/WofQ6x5DZY — Rahul Trehan (@imrahultrehan) April 19, 2021

Uncouth, irresponsible public. these types will blame adminstration, government, surroundings for every issues but never will take any responsibility. — कुणाल कुमार | kumar kunal (@KKunal2014) April 19, 2021

This couple is an embarrassment to our country. Because of such covidiots cases are rising. Arrogant people should be a taught a lesson. — Mudit (@MuditHastir) April 18, 2021

This incident took place on the second day of weekend curfew imposed in Delhi by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The national capital on has recorded around 23,500 in the last 24 hours.