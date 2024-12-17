Viral video of a couple kissing at Kolkata’s Kalighat metro sparks debate on public affection.

A viral video from Kolkata’s Kalighat metro station has sparked a heated online debate. The video, which shows a couple kissing beside a pillar, has drawn both admiration and criticism. In the clip, the couple appears oblivious to the bustling crowd around them, their focus solely on each other. Their public display of affection quickly captured the attention of passersby, some of whom stopped to watch while others recorded the moment.

Kolkata Metro Station.



कुछ नागरिकों ने इन्हे मना भी किया

लेकिन लड़की-लड़का फिर भी नही मानें



इनको पता चल गया कि लोग इनकी Video Record कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/e64G1ajE3m — Shubhangi Pandit (@Babymishra_) December 15, 2024

As the video spread on social media, it received mixed reactions. Some praised the couple, saying, “They didn’t commit a crime; they simply expressed love.” Others criticized the act, questioning the appropriateness of such behavior in a public space. “A kiss in public? What is happening to the world?” one comment read. News 18 Bangla reported on the incident but clarified that the video’s authenticity has not been independently verified.

This incident has reignited discussions about public displays of affection in India. A few years ago, Kolkata Metro issued guidelines banning hugging, kissing, and handshakes at metro stations, citing the pandemic. However, with pandemic restrictions lifted, many now question the relevance of these rules.

BJP leader and lawyer Tarunjyoti Tiwari weighed in on the debate, asserting that kissing in public is not illegal under Indian law. “Kissing or hugging is a natural and legal way to express love. It shows the freedom to express affection,” Tiwari said.

While Metro authorities have not commented, social media platforms remain abuzz with polarized opinions. Some users criticized the couple for being inappropriate, while others supported their right to express love openly. Regardless of the differing viewpoints, the video has sparked a larger conversation about personal freedoms, societal norms, and the boundaries of public behavior in modern India.