Watch: Colossal’s genetically modified ‘Dire Wolves’ turn 6 months, show rapid growth

According to new videos from Colossal Biosciences, a Kansas-based startup company, the genetically modified "Dire Wolf" puppies are now six months old and have doubled in size. Romulus and Remus weigh about 40.8 kilograms, and Khaleesi weighs about 15.9 kilograms. The company said the Dire Wolves are growing rapidly.

In April, Colossal Biosciences gained worldwide attention when it released footage of dogs it claimed were dire wolves, a species that went extinct more than 12,000 years ago. The wolves were bred from DNA from both the grey wolf and the extinct dire wolf.

The puppies underwent 20 genetic edits to 14 genes to replicate the physical traits of their extinct ancestors, making them about 20% heavier than average grey wolves. They display classic dire wolf traits, including thick white fur, broad heads and heavy builds.

"Today, Romulus and Remus, a little over six months old, weigh a little over 90 pounds [40.8 kilograms], which is about 20 percent more than a standard grey wolf," Matt James, Colossal's chief animal officer, said in the video.

"So we can really say that the dire wolf genes are kicking in, and we're getting these nice big wolves that are more representative of what we saw in the ancient specimens."\

James said Khaleesi is "a little bit smaller, a little bit younger [...] She weighs about 35 pounds [15.9 kilograms], but she's still about 10, 15 percent larger than what we've seen in grey wolves."

Colossal Biosciences' goal is to use genetic modification technology to aid conservation efforts, such as saving the critically endangered red wolf and northern white rhinoceros. But the project has sparked debate, with some critics questioning the ethics of the term "de-extinction" and genetic modification. The process has also been criticised for noting that these wolves are not actually dire wolves, but simply show some similarities.

"To save something from complete extinction, you have to clone it," said Associate Professor Nick Rollens of the Otago Palaeogenetics Lab at the University of Otago, speaking to the New Zealand Science Media Centre. "The problem is we can't clone extinct animals because the DNA isn't preserved well enough."

