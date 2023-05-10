Watch: College students detained for performing dangerous stunts in car in Ghaziabad, viral video

Picture Credit: Twitter- @anchorankitapal

A video has gone viral on social media platforms of 4 college students who were performing stunts on a car in the streets of Rajnagar Extension. The Ghaziabad Police have detained all four students and have proceeded with legal action after ascertaining CCTV footage.

The college students were driving Maruti Brezza and it has been seized by the police officers.

The four kids were seen driving swiftly and creating a scene by hanging from the windows in the viral video.

As the vehicle navigated the urban jungle, loud music was booming. The police got involved when the video became popular on social media.

After evaluating the footage from more than twenty CCTV cameras, police used surveillance information to identify the students.

"On May 8, a video of Rajnagar Extension went viral in which four people were seen creating a ruckus and doing stunts on a road. The police have arrested the accused and seized the car involved in it," said ACP Nandgram Ravi Kumar Singh.

The suspects who were detained were Kaushar Rahman, Krishna Ankan, Tushar Singh, and Ashutosh.

A video of a group of men executing risky stunts on the road while carrying weapons in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, went viral earlier in April. About a dozen young people were seen in this video pulling off stunts on the street. They were observed making a scene while holding weapons in their hands. No proof has come to light about the weapons being real or fake.

On the instructions of DCP Traffic, the traffic police issued an e-challan for Rs 25,500 to the youths in response to the viral video. The car has been recognised. Soon, charges will be filed under the appropriate sections, leading to arrests. The media division of the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has provided this information.