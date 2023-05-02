Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

Watch: Cockroach makes debut on the red carpet at Met Gala 2023, viral video sparks hilarious Twitter reactions

The Met Gala, one of the major fashion events, is currently taking place, and the internet is rife with discussion of the finest and worst outfits from the biggest fashion event. As most people are aware, every year the Met in New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art sends out exclusive invites to celebrities. The internet, however, cannot stop talking about the unwelcome guest that appeared on the carpet this year.

On the red carpet, a cockroach made its "debut," and the footage has already gone viral on Twitter.

Variety first published the clip on the microblogging platform. The post's caption said, "A cockroach has arrived at the #MetGala."

Kevin Mazur poses with his photo of the cockroach at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/MFkFn8eyUk — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

@KevinMazur should be the photographer of the day after his shot of the roach!!! #MetaGala 2023 — woobackbaby (@tjiyanni) May 2, 2023

I'm going to need a minute to process this - gone WAY too soon — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 2, 2023

We need a moment to process this. RIP gone too soon — BLACKPINK BLINK UNION (@BBU_BLACKPINK) May 2, 2023