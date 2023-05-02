Search icon
Watch: Cockroach makes debut on the red carpet at Met Gala 2023, viral video sparks hilarious Twitter reactions

The Met Gala, which was hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, gained attention when a cockroach was spotted on the red carpet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

The Met Gala, one of the major fashion events, is currently taking place, and the internet is rife with discussion of the finest and worst outfits from the biggest fashion event. As most people are aware, every year the Met in New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art sends out exclusive invites to celebrities. The internet, however, cannot stop talking about the unwelcome guest that appeared on the carpet this year.

On the red carpet, a cockroach made its "debut," and the footage has already gone viral on Twitter.

Variety first published the clip on the microblogging platform. The post's caption said, "A cockroach has arrived at the #MetGala."

 

