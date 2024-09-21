Twitter
Watch: Chaos erupts as crowd loots fish tank after CM Nitish Kumar's inauguration in Bihar, video goes viral

Chaos ensued at an inauguration event in Saharsa as attendees looted a fish tank set up by the fisheries department.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

Chaos broke out at an inauguration event in Saharsa, Bihar, following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's departure when a crowd descended upon a fish tank set up by the fisheries department. The incident highlights not only the excitement surrounding the event but also the lengths to which some attendees went to collect fish for their own enjoyment.

After Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Maa Vishahari Temple and attended a government exhibition in Amarapur, he left the scene, which quickly turned chaotic. As soon as the Chief Minister departed, a group of young people rushed toward a biofloc fish tank, which was part of the exhibition showcasing various government initiatives. The tank had been used to demonstrate fish farming techniques, and at one point, the Chief Minister even added more fish to it.

However, once he was gone, the atmosphere shifted dramatically. People, including children, eagerly jumped into the tank, using their hands to catch fish. Eyewitnesses reported that the crowd took advantage of the situation, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 45,000 worth of fish. District fisheries officer Subodh Kumar confirmed that not only were the fish taken, but the biofloc setup was also damaged in the process.

 

 

Footage from the scene showed people scrambling and diving into the tank, some even playing in the water as they tried to grab the fish. In an interview with a Times Now reporter, one man admitted, "We saw the helicopter and Nitish Kumar, but we are happy that we got some fish. Our main goal was the fish." Many attendees openly stated that they were there not to see the Chief Minister but to ensure they could collect fish from the display.

This unusual event serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of large public gatherings and the diverse motivations of attendees. The incident not only disrupted the inaugural festivities but also raised concerns about the management of such events and the security of public displays.

 

