Watch: Cat calmly naps on Lord Ganesha’s idol, viral video wins hearts during Ganesh Chaturthi

In the viral clip, the Ganpati idol is beautifully decked up in bright yellow attire, but what caught everyone's attention was the calm expression of the cat sitting on the idol's arm.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 11:40 PM IST

Watch: Cat calmly naps on Lord Ganesha’s idol, viral video wins hearts during Ganesh Chaturthi
As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin across India, a cute and heartwarming video of a cat is winning hearts on the internet. In this video going viral on social media, a cat is seen sleeping peacefully on the arm of a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha. Looking completely at ease, the cat has found the safest and quietest spot.

Watch the video here

 

 

In the viral clip, the Ganpati idol is beautifully decked up in bright yellow attire, but what caught everyone's attention was the calm expression of the cat sitting on the idol's arm. Social media users have called it one of the cutest and unique sights of this year's festivities. Many also joked that "the mouse must be feeling a little insecure now."

In Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is traditionally depicted as having a small mouse as his vehicle. Known as Mushak, this mouse was once the demon Mushikasura. After being defeated by Ganesha, Mushikasura became Lord Ganesha's loyal companion, symbolising humility, wisdom and the ability to conquer arrogance.

Shared by Vishu Deolekar on Instagram on August 25, 2025, the video has been going viral ever since. For many, it has become one of the most heartwarming moments of this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Social media reactions

The video sparked a flood of heartwarming reactions online. The comment box was also flooded with heartwarming reactions to the video.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "Bhai is sleeping in the best place!!"

Another user wrote, "Bhai is in safe hands."

Someone said, "In some stories... the cat represents Gauri Maa (Ganesha's mother). So basically, the mother is taking a nap in her son's lap."

A user commented, "Cutest video on the internet today."

Another commented, "Bhai said...you always keep a rat with you...today it's my turn."

A user said, "They settle anywhere where it is convenient for them."

Also read: Man climbs mobile tower in UP, demands marriage with online ‘girlfriend’ who never existed

 

