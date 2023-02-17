Search icon
Watch: Car stunt goes horribly wrong on Punjab’s National Highway

The car flipped over, and fragments of it can be seen flying off.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

A horrifying video of an automobile accident on Punjab's Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway has gained popularity. The automobile is seen crashing into the divider in the video while the driver is allegedly doing stunts. 

The hatchback swayed dangerously on the road as a result of his losing control of the vehicle. 

The car started to shake a few seconds later when the tyre of the car exploded on the motorway. The car's driver was unable to control it, and it eventually collided with the side guard rail. The car flipped over, and fragments of it can be seen flying off.

The car reportedly crashed near Kahma. Towards the conclusion of the footage, the car's driver can be seen pulling himself outside. A man also arrived to assist him.

