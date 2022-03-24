WATCH: Cabin crew grooves on Kriti Sanon's song 'Param Sundari'

In today's time, social media has evolved into a place where everyone may showcase their skills. Anyone, regardless of age, status, or career, can become popular and trendy on social media. A video of SpiceJet hostesses dancing to a popular Bollywood song recently went viral on one of these social media platforms.

Several videos of air hostesses performing to popular songs have appeared on the internet, indicating that it has become a big trend among cabin crew.

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess, keeps the trend going by frequently posting videos of herself dancing to popular songs. She was seen grooving with her team to Kriti Sanon's 'Param Sundari' in a recent Instagram post. In just four days, the video has received over 2 lakh views and over 25,000 likes.Over 300 users gave their reaction in the comment section, as user commented, “Awesome”. Another wrote, “Nice dance”.

