WATCH: Bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker shares rare glimpse of Olympic medal box, here's how it looks

In a moment of pure excitement and heartfelt pride, Olympian Manu Bhaker recently shared an exclusive glimpse of her Olympic bronze medal box, sparking widespread admiration on social media. The suspense began as she posted an Instagram reel set to Karan Aujla’s song ‘Jee Ni Lagda,’ with the poignant lyrics "Tere ko dekh ke jee nahi lagda..." enhancing the dramatic reveal.

In the reel, Bhaker offers a close-up view of the elegant blue box that houses her historic medal. Viewers are treated to intricate details, including the symbols and text engraved on both the medal and its case. The bronze medal, a symbol of her unprecedented achievement as the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic Games since Independence, is showcased with pride.

What truly captivated her audience was Bhaker’s final reaction. With a playful wink and a light-hearted laugh, she added a personal and humorous touch to the moment. Her caption read: "Grateful for all your blessings and support! Here’s a glimpse of the medal box that holds my Olympic dream."

The post quickly gained traction with fans flooding the comments with expressions of admiration and pride, celebrating not only her athletic prowess but also her ability to connect with them on a personal level. Manu Bhaker’s Instagram reel has indeed turned an ordinary glimpse into an extraordinary celebration of her Olympic journey.