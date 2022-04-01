WATCH: British woman sets world record for eating chicken nuggets in 60 seconds

People from all around the world set incredible records in order to be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records. A British woman, Leah Shutkever, achieved a new Guinness World Record for the most chicken nuggets eaten in a minute, according to World Records. She surpassed the previous record of model and competitive eater Nela Zisser, who ate 298 g of nuggets in the same period of time in 2020, by eating 19 nuggets in under 60 seconds, totaling 352 g of chicken meat.

Leah became interested in competitive eating after her brother challenged her while they were eating at a nearby restaurant, according to the Guinness World Records official website. "After that, she developed a true hunger for shattering goals," Guinness World Records said.

The video was posted by Guinness World Records' official Instagram account, and it has already received over 7,000 likes. Several commented on their reaction. One user wrote, "This is too slow, I can definitely beat it". While another commented, "I feel like I could beat this. We should try this when I come home!".

Shutkever has 27 Guinness World Records in the field of eating. She had eaten the maximum number of jelly doughnuts in 3 minutes. Her other records include eating the most jam doughnuts in 3 minutes, eating the most lasagne in 30 seconds, and eating a cucumber in the shortest time. She even owns the world record for drinking a litre of gravy in the shortest period of time.

