A bride shares her heartbreak after only five guests showed up to her wedding reception despite receiving 40 RSVPs.

A video of a bride and groom arriving at their nearly empty wedding reception has gone viral on social media this week, sparking a conversation about guest etiquette and the emotional toll of no-shows. The bride, Kalina Marie, a TikTok user from Oregon, US, shared her heartbreak and frustration, revealing that she is now cutting ties with several friends after the incident.

Kalina Marie and her husband had planned their wedding reception for 40 guests, but when they arrived at the venue two hours after the scheduled start time, they were shocked to find only five people there. The couple had expected a much larger turnout, as Marie had received 40 RSVPs in total, with many guests confirming their attendance in the week leading up to the event. According to a New York Post report, Marie’s mother had texted her at 1:15 p.m., letting her know that no one had shown up yet. The bride and groom arrived at 2 p.m. and were disappointed to find such a small turnout.

Couple Cry Their Eyes Out As They Arrive At Their Wedding Venue Only To Find Out No Friendy And Family Showed Up pic.twitter.com/QcDIHn6n0p — GhTrendings (@Wiasepaani) November 12, 2024

In the video, Marie can be seen entering the empty venue with her husband, expressing her disbelief and frustration. She explained that despite confirming with guests, they did not show up without providing any clear explanation. "FIVE PEOPLE SHOWED UP!!!!!!! Like, are you kidding me!?!?" she wrote in the video caption, describing the situation as heartbreaking.

Marie has since shared her disappointment over the lack of communication from those who didn’t attend. "If I could answer why they didn’t come, I would tell you. And no, I haven’t really received many messages explaining why people didn’t show up or offering any excuses," she said in a follow-up post.

Despite the empty venue, the couple decided to make the most of the day. They shared their first dance and danced with the few guests who attended, trying to enjoy the celebration. Marie also admitted in a TikTok video that she felt “slightly embarrassed” and was still “working through the stages of grief” after the event.

The experience has been eye-opening for Marie and her husband, who have spent time reevaluating their relationships and deciding to remove certain people from their lives. The video, which has since gained more than 8 million views, has resonated with many people, offering a powerful reminder of the importance of communication and respect for others’ special moments.

