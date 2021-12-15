Watch: Bride rides mare, leads own baarat in Bihar’s Gaya, videos goes viral

A unique marriage has come to the fore in Bihar's Gaya where an air hostess wanted to do something different and took out her wedding procession or 'baarat' sitting on a mare.

Since her childhood, she wanted to take her baarat to the groom's house on a mare and now she has actually done it.

As per an IANS report, Anushka Guha, senior air hostess in Indigo Airlines, took out her procession on a mare and reached the wedding venue on Tuesday. Along with the bride, his acquaintances and friends were seen dancing with the band.

Wearing a white lehenga, the bride first reached the house of her groom Jeet Mukherjee, who is a Kolkata-based businessman. After that, the groom also joined the procession by sitting in the car and they reached the wedding venue.

Anushka's native place is Chand Chaura and her mother is a music teacher in a private school.

Her mother Sushmita Guha said that Anushka used to ask a question since childhood why the groom goes to the bride's house sitting on a mare, why not the bride. When the mother replied that this is a tradition, she used to say that one day, she would grow up and break this tradition and would go to the groom's house with a procession sitting on a mare.

Such weddings always make it to the news as people find them interesting. A similar wedding happened in the Rampur village of Firozabad, UP, people were stunned when a bride reached the wedding pandal after putting the groom on a scooty in a filmy style.