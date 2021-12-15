Watch: Bride rides mare, leads own baarat in Bihar’s Gaya, videos goes viral

A unique marriage has come to the fore in Bihar's Gaya where an air hostess wanted to do something different and took out her wedding procession or 'baarat' sitting on a mare.
Since her childhood, she wanted to take her baarat to the groom's house on a mare and now she has actually done it.
As per an IANS report, Anushka Guha, senior air hostess in Indigo Airlines, took out her procession on a mare and reached the wedding venue on Tuesday. Along with the bride, his acquaintances and friends were seen dancing with the band.
Wearing a white lehenga, the bride first reached the house of her groom Jeet Mukherjee, who is a Kolkata-based businessman. After that, the groom also joined the procession by sitting in the car and they reached the wedding venue.
#WATCH बिहार: गया में एक दुल्हन ने घोड़ी पर चढ़कर अपनी बारात निकाली। (13.12) pic.twitter.com/7MmW7klciq— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 14, 2021
Anushka's native place is Chand Chaura and her mother is a music teacher in a private school.
Her mother Sushmita Guha said that Anushka used to ask a question since childhood why the groom goes to the bride's house sitting on a mare, why not the bride. When the mother replied that this is a tradition, she used to say that one day, she would grow up and break this tradition and would go to the groom's house with a procession sitting on a mare.
