Watch: Bride refuses to wear jaimala, Groom convinces her with THIS trick

Screen grab

Celebrations of marriage in India are rich in tradition and custom, as well as in music, dance, and, of course, outstanding food. At the commencement of Punjabi weddings, the bride and groom would exchange jaimalas on the stage. Following the exchange of the jaimala, the bride and groom engage in some lighthearted teasing by dodging one another throughout the ceremony.

Instagram users have shown a great deal of interest in a video that shows a newlywed couple trying to avoid jaimalas as they are performing on stage. Both the bride and groom are dressed in traditional attire that is coordinated and identical, with hues of red and gold.

During the last moments before the start of the wedding, the bride makes a lighthearted comment to the groom, joking that she won't be wearing the jaimala around her neck.

After that, the groom will take a seat on the sofa and wait for the bride to respond with her decision. In the event that it is unsuccessful, he will devise a another plan. You have to first win the bride over with a sincere proposal in order to increase the likelihood that she would accept the jaimala. The bride knelt down beside the groom and lowered her head so that he could place the jaimala around her neck.