Bride pushes groom into pool during photoshoot, here's what happened later

(Image Source: Instagram/@theadorableweddings)

A celebration isn't complete without a few cheeky jokes, and even though weddings can be stressful, a simple joke can brighten the mood and leave a lasting impression on everyone. A video of a bride attempting to force her fiancé into a swimming pool during a photoshoot has gone popular on social media.

The video seems to have been filmed after the rituals had been completed and the bride and groom were posing for photographs in their wedding attire. As if to prove her meddling, she next makes an attempt to force the groom into the swimming pool. In spite of this, he pulls her into the pool with him. As soon as they get out of the water, the duo is all grins and embraces.

The video was shared by Adorable Weddings on Instagram, which wrote, “As real as it gets! POV: Just two beautiful souls, falling in love (quite literally).”

While some individuals admired the couple's sweet connection and humour, others took issue with their wedding attire. After seeing this video, the comment box is flooded with laughing emojis. A user joked, ”Hm to dubege sanam ….sath me tmko bhi le dubege.” Another said, ”it’s so fun Mai apni best friend ko uski shadi me aise hi dhakal ke bhag jaungi.”