WATCH: Bride's mother-in-law and groom dance to 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' for her

Many wedding videos these days go viral for shedding traditional norms. One such video that was posted on Instagram is going viral these days. The viral video shows a bride's mother-in-law and her groom setting the stage on fire with their dance moves.

The duo was seen dancing their hearts out to Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Kulkarni's 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' song from Dil Chahta Hai as a surprise for the bride. They have beautifully interpreted the lyrics of the song in their own way where they enact before the bride and all the guests how they were both finding a suitable match for the would-be-groom.

The famous peppy song 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' was sung by none other than the renouned singers Shaan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The groom in black tuxedo looked dapper while the mother looked gorgeous in a silver-sequined black lehenga.

Both mother and son can be seen to be extremely happy and smiling throughout the performance. Netizens are also loving the performance of the duo. The Instagram Reels video was shared with a caption, a part of which reads, "The cutest dance and song choice!"

The video has garned over 8.1 lakh views on Instagram and the comments section was filled with love for the adorable performance of the mother and the son. "I got goosebumps when the lines came 'Arey...yeh to hai yaha'," reads a comment. "So wholesome," commented another Instagram user.