Watch: Bride enters wedding venue dancing to popular Bollywood songs, groom's reaction wins hearts

Photo: Instagram/@theweddingbrigade

Indian weddings are incomplete without the most-awaited bridal entry. The wedding guests, friends, family members, and especially the groom wait for the bride to enter in her bridal attire. One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows the bride making a kickass entry into the wedding venue and dancing to several popular Bollywood songs.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'theweddingbrigade'. It was captioned, "Currently watching this ENERGETIC Bollywood-inspired bridal entry on loop. P.S. The groom matching her energy is everything."

Watch the viral video here.

In the video, the bride was seen dressed in a pastel pink lehenga as she entered through the archway with her bride squad. The bride, along with her friends and family members then danced to several popular Bollywood songs including Do You Wanna Partner, Banthan Chali Bolo, Soni De Nakhre, Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai, and Hum Tum film title track.

The bride was full of energy as she dedicated her dance to her groom. However, what caught the netizens' attention was the groom joining her performance and matching her energy.

The couple ended the performance by dancing to the Hum Tum song before exchanging the jaimala. So far, the video has more than 27,000 views on it. Netizens also commented on the video praising the bride and groom.

One user commented, "Nice", while another wrote, "fab."