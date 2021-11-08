Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

Viral

WATCH: Bride and father dance to this popular Bollywood song in viral video

The video was posted on Instagram by a page called Wedding Choreographers and the video since then has garnered over 80,000 views

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 09:20 AM IST

Weddings are a rollercoaster of emotions and can be very overwhelming for some especially the bride and her parents since she is the one who leaves her home to go with the groom but this father and daughter duo danced it out on an old Bollywood song. 

This video is going viral where the father is seen dancing with his daughter on the iconic song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' before her wedding. In the clip, the duo is seen waltzing around the stage on the song creating an emotional impact that will definitely make you cry. The song literally means 'Please don't leave right now'. The father was dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a Nehru jacket while the daughter was looking stunning in her beautiful lehenga. 

The video was posted on Instagram by a page called Wedding Choreographers and the video since then has garnered over 80,000 views. 

The song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' is from the film 'Hum Dono' that was released in 1961 starring Dev Anand, Nanda and Sadhana. The song was sung by the great Mohammed Rafi, music was given by Jaidev and the mesmerising lyrics were written by Sahir Ludhianvi. 

