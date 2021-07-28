Watch: Breathtaking video of train passing through waterfall during rain in Goa

In a video that is currently going viral on social media, a train can be seen stopping midway after a waterfall starts to release a high quantity of water. The video was shared by the Railway Ministry in which a train passing near Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa had to halt due to the waterfall releasing a huge volume of water on the Mandovi river.

Notably, when it rains heavily, the Dudhsagar falls can be seen by passengers from the nearest rail line that joins Goa with Bengaluru. In the video shared by the Railway Ministry, enhanced flow of the Dudhsagar falls can also be seen which is sure to send a chill down your spine.

Situated in the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and the Mollem National Park in the Western Ghats, Dudhsagar falls or 'Sea of Milk' experiences a lot of water flow owning to the rains. The area that surrounds the Dudhsagar falls is also covered with rich, green forests.

The Dudhsagar falls are created by the Mandovi river on its journey from the Western Ghats to Panaji, Goa's capital. It is there that the Mandovi river which originates from Karnataka, meets the Arabian sea, thus concluding its long journey.

For the unversed, Dudhsagar Falls is one of India's tallest waterfalls that stand at 310 metres, with an average width of 30 metres.

As for the India Meteorological Department (IMD), they have predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Konkan and Goa for the next three days. IMD added that heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur on July 30 and 31. An orange alert has also been issued by the IMD, keeping the same in mind.