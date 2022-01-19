WATCH: Breathtaking Emirates ad video featuring cabin crew atop Burj Khalifa

Dubai's Emirates Airlines has once again come up with another edition of its viral ad campaign atop Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. And this time taking it one step further with the addition of the iconic A380. Last year, Emirates hit headlines after the airlines in August 2021 took its brand message to new heights atop the Burj Khalifa.

The new advertisement released by Emirates features Nicole Smith-Ludvik, a professional skydiving instructor, in an Emirates crew outfit, standing at the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa. She is seen holding up a message board, "To the world's greatesh show." She is carrying an invitation to visit the world's greatest show, Expo 2020 Dubai, on the iconic Emirates A380.

The one-minute-long video went viral after Emirates posted it from its social media handle and people are left in complete awe after watching the clip. The breathtaking video was shared by Emirates with the caption, "The world's greatest show brings friends together on top of the world's tallest building. Enjoy a free @Expo2020Dubai day pass with every ticket. Fly Emirates, Fly Better."

The ad also features dynamic aerial views of Dubai and its iconic skyline, and culminates in a flypast over the impressive Al Wasl dome at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. In the video, the Emirates plane can be seen flying past the woman standing with the placard and in level with the top of the Burj Khalifa, following which, it took a spin around Dubai.

In August 2021, Emirates had performed a near-similar stunt when UAE was taken off the UK's red list, easing travel restrictions amid the pandemic.