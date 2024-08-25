Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

Malayalam actor Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary after Revathy Sampath accuses him of sexual assault

Meet IAS couple who spent Rs 500 on their wedding, returned back to work in 48 hours after, they are posted in...

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali to participate in Bigg Boss 18? Pakistani actress says 'I was...'

With over 100 jets, Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self-defence' as Hezbollah fires 300 rockets to avenge...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Bal buddhi’: Kiren Rijiju's slams Rahul Gandhi for 'no dalit, tribal, OBC in Miss India list' comment

‘Bal buddhi’: Kiren Rijiju's slams Rahul Gandhi for 'no dalit, tribal, OBC in Miss India list' comment

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

8 animals that eat plants

8 animals that eat plants

8 animals that use poison to protect themselves

8 animals that use poison to protect themselves

This country does not have single Muslim resident

This country does not have single Muslim resident

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

A viral Instagram video shows a rescuer saving a highly venomous cobra from a kitchen in Virar East on Nag Panchami.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 02:37 PM IST

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A nail-biting video showing a daring rescue of a cobra from a kitchen in Virar East has gone viral on Instagram. The video, shared by user @suraj_snakes_friend, has amassed over 7,200 likes, capturing the attention of viewers across the platform.

In the video, the rescuer carefully handles the massive spectacled cobra, a highly venomous snake, which had made its way into a house in Sarkar Nagar. According to the caption, the rescue took place on the occasion of Nag Panchami, a Hindu festival that celebrates the reverence of snakes.

"On the occasion of Nag Panchami, we got a rescue call from Virar East's Sarkar Nagar, where a cobra had entered a house and was found in the kitchen. We reached there as soon as possible and safely rescued the spectacled cobra, a highly venomous snake, and later released it," reads the caption accompanying the video.

The seamless handling of the snake left viewers both amazed and anxious, while many praised the bravery and professionalism of the rescuer.

Comments on the viral video:

One user wrote, "This guy is so brave! I can’t imagine staying calm with a cobra in my kitchen!"

Another said, "Amazing rescue! It takes real courage to handle such a dangerous snake with care."

A third wrote, "Respect to the rescuer! Snakes are essential to our ecosystem, and saving them is so important."

Someone else commented, "I’m terrified of snakes, but this video was fascinating to watch."

A different user stated, "Such a professional rescue. This man deserves recognition for his incredible work!"

Finally, a user shared, "Wow, what a brave soul! Glad the snake was rescued safely and released back into the wild."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Where did Kohinoor diamond come from? Who was first owner? It is worth 13 Burj Khalifas

Where did Kohinoor diamond come from? Who was first owner? It is worth 13 Burj Khalifas

Sagar Sinha advocates for educative content creation

Sagar Sinha advocates for educative content creation

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Viral video: Rinku Singh shows off dance moves to Kareena Kapoor’s 'Fevicol Se', watch

Viral video: Rinku Singh shows off dance moves to Kareena Kapoor’s 'Fevicol Se', watch

School roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 40 children injured, 5 critical

School roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 40 children injured, 5 critical

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement