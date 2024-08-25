Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

A viral Instagram video shows a rescuer saving a highly venomous cobra from a kitchen in Virar East on Nag Panchami.

A nail-biting video showing a daring rescue of a cobra from a kitchen in Virar East has gone viral on Instagram. The video, shared by user @suraj_snakes_friend, has amassed over 7,200 likes, capturing the attention of viewers across the platform.

In the video, the rescuer carefully handles the massive spectacled cobra, a highly venomous snake, which had made its way into a house in Sarkar Nagar. According to the caption, the rescue took place on the occasion of Nag Panchami, a Hindu festival that celebrates the reverence of snakes.

"On the occasion of Nag Panchami, we got a rescue call from Virar East's Sarkar Nagar, where a cobra had entered a house and was found in the kitchen. We reached there as soon as possible and safely rescued the spectacled cobra, a highly venomous snake, and later released it," reads the caption accompanying the video.

The seamless handling of the snake left viewers both amazed and anxious, while many praised the bravery and professionalism of the rescuer.

Comments on the viral video:

One user wrote, "This guy is so brave! I can’t imagine staying calm with a cobra in my kitchen!"

Another said, "Amazing rescue! It takes real courage to handle such a dangerous snake with care."

A third wrote, "Respect to the rescuer! Snakes are essential to our ecosystem, and saving them is so important."

Someone else commented, "I’m terrified of snakes, but this video was fascinating to watch."

A different user stated, "Such a professional rescue. This man deserves recognition for his incredible work!"

Finally, a user shared, "Wow, what a brave soul! Glad the snake was rescued safely and released back into the wild."