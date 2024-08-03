Watch: Brave dogs defend home, chase away leopard in Nainital; CCTV footage goes viral

Three dogs in Nainital heroically chased away a leopard attempting to enter a home, as captured in viral CCTV footage.

A dramatic encounter between three brave dogs and a leopard has taken the internet by storm after CCTV footage of the event was shared on social media. The 46-second video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on July 31, begins with a lone dog sitting near the door of a house in Nainital.

As the footage unfolds, the dog spots a leopard attempting to enter the home and immediately springs into action, barking fiercely and trying to chase the big cat away. Undeterred, the leopard returns, only to be met by two more dogs who join the first in a united front. Together, the three dogs successfully scare the leopard away, forcing it to retreat.

The video also captures a local man, later identified as Kailash, stepping outside to check if the leopard had indeed fled. According to a report by India Today, Kailash is the resident of the house where the leopard tried to gain entry.

In an interview with the media, Kailash shared his experience, saying, "Leopards have been spotted in the area for quite some time now. Late at night, the leopard attacked the dogs sitting outside my house, and when I came out after hearing the noise, the leopard attacked me as well. Fortunately, I managed to escape."

The courageous dogs have won widespread admiration from netizens, with many praising their fearless efforts. One user commented, "Hats off to the dogs for fighting off and scaring the leopard. But hunger must be driving the wild ones to the city and human habitats. We take over jungles, we enter their homes. Now they enter ours—a vicious cycle!"

Another user noted, "He [the leopard] has become a street animal, roaming on the streets."