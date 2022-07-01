Search icon
Watch: Boy performs amazing magic trick, leaves netizens amazed

More than 79 million people have seen the video and more than 6 million people have liked it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

Screen Grab

It's impossible for children to stop being amazed by magic tricks. They like watching, learning, and then performing them for their peers. Not only did this youngster wow his peers, but he also wowed hundreds of thousands of others across the world through the internet.

A post shared by Sahil Saifi (@sahil.aazam)

Sahil Aazam, a user on Instagram, posted the video on June 9th. More than 79 million people have seen it and more than 6 million people have liked it. In front of his peers, the youngster in the video does a mind-blowing magic act.

The young magician holds two black pebbles in one hand each, but as he sets them down and raises his hands, both stones miraculously wind themselves beneath his right hand. Afterwards, he is requested to do the feat once again, which he accomplishes while smiling casually the whole time.

Astonishingly, all of the stones fell into the same hand in a matter of seconds, confusing netizens. According to a few people who saw the video, the youngster was using magnets instead of stones, which allowed him to move the stones with one hand so swiftly. People who saw the boy's feat on Instagram hailed him brilliant and praised his skill.

