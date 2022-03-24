WATCH: Boy jumps on rail tracks, here's how police officer saves him

Accidents at train stations have become more common in recent times. Another event like this occurred recently. A teenage guy was observed on a railway platform, unexpectedly jumped on the railway tracks in front of an approaching train, and was later saved by a railway police officer. On March 23, an incident happened at the Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane, Maharashtra. The whole incident was recorded on the station's CCTV camera, and clip of it was shared on Twitter.

The 33-second viral video has already received more than 2 lakh views and over 8,000 likes. In the footage, a teenager is seen waiting for a train at the station before hopping in front of a coming Madurai Express a few moments later.

WATCH | Maharashtra: A police personnel saved a teenage boy's life by pushing him away from the railway track just seconds before an express train crossed the spot at Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district. (23.03)



Video Source: Western Railway pic.twitter.com/uVQmU798Zg — ANI (ANI) March 23, 2022

Several users commented on the video, one user wrote, “Why can't we take safety precautions on our own instead of relying on some body risking their own lives for us?”. Another one commented, “Another heroic Moment. But It’s sad the way the youth trying to end his own life. Who is this brave police personnel”.

Hrishikesh Mane, a police constable, witnessed the shocking scene and risked his life by jumping onto the train tracks to save the boy. He was able to shove the youngster away just as the express train approached.

READ |