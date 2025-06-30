Video of the incident shows the terrifying moment when the plane tilts from side to side in torrential rain, struggling to maintain balance as strong wind gusts.

A Bakit Air Boeing 737-800 plane narrowly escaped being hit by a powerful crosswind while landing at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The dramatic incident took place on June 27 and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

PK-LDJ, which took off amid heavy rain, encountered heavy turbulence while descending towards the runway. Moments before landing, a sudden gust of wind pushed the plane off course, causing it to tilt sharply to the right.

Despite the poor weather conditions, the pilot regained control in time, successfully levelled the plane, brought it back to the runway and brought it to a safe stop. All 157 passengers and six crew members on board the plane escaped unhurt.

A full technical check was conducted immediately after landing. According to Batik Air and airport maintenance teams, no structural damage was found in the aircraft. It was later cleared for reentry and further evaluation.

In a statement, Indonesia's Directorate General of Civil Aviation praised the pilots' quick thinking and professionalism, Aviation Today reported.

"The flight crew carried out proper procedures under adverse conditions," said Director General of Civil Aviation Novi Rianto. "We commend the pilots for maintaining control and ensuring the safety of passengers. However, all contributing factors, including weather patterns, aircraft handling and operational decisions will be thoroughly investigated."

The incident comes just two weeks after the tragic crash of another Boeing aircraft. On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. At least 19 people on the ground were also killed, according to officials.

