Nasa's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative consists of the Blue Ghost mission that aims to deliver ten scientific payloads to Mare Crisium on the surface of the moon.

With only five days left before its groundbreaking lunar mission, the Blue Ghost lander has captured a breathtaking video of the Earth shining bright blue in the vastness of space.

With only five days left before its groundbreaking lunar mission, the Blue Ghost lander has captured a breathtaking video of the Earth shining bright blue in the vastness of space.

Since its launch on January 15, 2025, from Kennedy Space Centre, Florida atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Blue Ghost has shown impressive accuracy in its flight path, allowing it to skip a previously planned maneuver and positioning it for a successful trans-lunar injection on February 9, 2025.

T-5 days until Blue Ghost says goodbye to Earth! With the accuracy we achieved on our first two burns, we were able to skip the third Earth orbit maneuver. Blue Ghost is already in a good position to perform our trans-lunar injection in just under a week. Our #GhostRiders… pic.twitter.com/lMHpr8ix14 — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) February 3, 2025

Fitted with cutting-edge instruments, Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander will conduct in-depth analyses of lunar soil and geophysical properties, providing crucial insights for future human missions under the Artemis program. fThe lander's 60-day mission is expected to culminate in a lunar touchdown on March 2, 2025.

As Blue Ghost travels through space, it has already sent back breathtaking images of Earth, evoking memories of the iconic "Blue Marble" photograph. Onboard cameras have captured vibrant landscapes and cloud formations, offering a stunning glimpse of our home planet.

The mission team is now preparing for crucial maneuvers that will shift the lander from Earth's orbit to lunar orbit, where it will await alignment with its designated landing site. If successful, Blue Ghost will not only gather valuable scientific data but also capture spectacular views of a lunar sunset before entering a dormant phase during the lunar night.