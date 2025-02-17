A case has been filed against BJP officials Chintaman Lokhande and his brother in Thane district of Maharashtra. The case is related to their viral video.

A case has been filed against BJP office bearer Chintaman Lokhande and his brother in Thane district of Maharashtra. The case is related to their viral video. During a pre-wedding ceremony, Chintaman was seen waving a revolver while dancing. It is alleged that he danced in the middle of the crowd with a loaded pistol.

Senior Inspector Dr. Amarnath Waghmode of Khadakpada police station said that after the dance video went viral on social media, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against businessman and BJP's OBC (Other Backward Classes) wing vice-president Chintaman Lokhande and his brother in Kalyan.

Dancing to “Main hoon Don”

According to the police, Chintaman Lokhande allegedly waved a revolver while dancing at a pre-wedding ceremony of his sister in Umbarde village, Kalyan. In the video, Lokhande is seen dancing to the song "Are Deewano Mujhe Pehchano, Kahan Se Aaya, Main Hoon Kaun... Main Hoon Don, Main Hoon Don..." During this, he suddenly pulls out a revolver and waves it in the air, shocking the people present at the scene.

“Golden Man”

In the video, Chintaman Lokhande is seen wearing a white outfit. In addition, he is adorned with heavy gold chains around his neck, rings on his hands, and thick bracelets on his wrists. He looks like a "Golden Man." He is dancing enthusiastically to the song "Main Hoon Don."

The event was went viral

Later, the video of the incident went viral on social media. DCP Atul Jende from Kalyan has assured action in the matter. He stated that an investigation would be conducted, and appropriate action would be taken. He expressed that it is shocking that a revolver, which was intended for security, was being used for a show. The officer mentioned that the case under the Arms Act is currently under investigation.