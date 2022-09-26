WATCH: Bizarre video of snake curled up inside girl's schoolbag goes viral | Photo: Twitter

In a bizarre incident, that took place in Madhya Pradesh found dangerous snake curled up inside the bagpack of school girl. A Twitter user named Karan Vashistha shared the video of the incident on his social media account. According to a tweet, the incident took place at Badoni School in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district.

The teacher checked the backpack after Uma Rajak of class 10 complained about an unusual occurrence. The whole incident was recorded and the video was shared on social media. The man in the video was seen opening the school bag and removing all the books in an effort to get rid of the snake.

After arriving at school early in the morning, the student reportedly told the teachers that she felt something moving in her bag. The snake was later discovered by the teachers tucked up inside the bagpack. Everyone was scared after watching the video, which showed a large snake crawling away. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, according to Vashistha’s post.

A single bite from a cobra can kill up to 20 people due to its toxic venom. They have a maximum length of six and a half feet and typically prey on mammals as adults as well as amphibians, tiny snakes, and lizards as small animals.

