WATCH: Bihar's 'Chappal Maar Holi' goes viral

Holi, colourful festival, is being celebrated with enthusiasm across India. Holi has distinct meanings in different places of India. People play Holi using flowers in some locations, mud in others, and even a stick called a 'lath' in some. However, you may never have witnessed individuals tossing their footwear at each other to celebrate the day. Having a sweet cravings, drinking thandai, spraying gulaal while singing 'Holi Hai,' hitting each other with water guns, or hurling water balloons are all part of the festival fun.

On March 17, Chhoti Holi, a video went viral on social media showing people enjoying the water park in Patna and splashing in a big pool of coloured water near water rides. People began throwing slippers at each other after being covered with gulaal colour. When people began tossing their slippers at each other to play Holi at a water park in Patna, Bihar, the festival became intense.

Slippers were flying everywhere as folks played 'Chappal Maar Holi,' aiming at each other. Hundreds of footwear can be seen floating in the pool and high in the air. So far, the video has garnered over 36,000 views and 1,000 likes. Many gave their hilarious comments, one of the user wrote, “Throwing Chappals during holi is a reusable and environment component”. Another commented, “Spain has tomatino and India have Chappaltino!”.

