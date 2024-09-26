Watch: Bihar man performs risky push-ups on moving bike to film reel, police reacts to viral video

India’s obsession with daring stunts hit new heights when a video of a man from Bihar performing dangerous push-ups on a moving motorcycle went viral, sparking outrage online. The man, identified as Niraj Yadav, recorded the stunt to post on his Instagram account, where he frequently shares risky biking videos. Yadav, a self-described "motorvlogger," boasts over 210,000 followers on the platform and regularly uploads similar stunts.

In the now-viral video, titled Namaste India, Yadav can be seen riding through a busy village road while standing on top of his bike. Shockingly, he goes on to perform push-ups on the moving vehicle, all while weaving through crowded streets. While some locals in the background seemed amused, the stunt left many viewers outraged.

Social media users quickly condemned Yadav's reckless behavior, calling for strict action against him. "This man is a threat to people's lives," commented one user on X (formerly Twitter). Others criticized the lack of consequences for his repeated dangerous actions, demanding immediate intervention from the authorities. Despite having his bike seized by the Hasanpur police two months ago, Yadav continues to upload videos, leaving many concerned for public safety.

Responding to the uproar, Bihar Police took to X, stating that “legal action is being taken” against Yadav. However, the public remains skeptical, with many questioning the effectiveness of the police's response. One user expressed frustration, writing, "The man keeps posting videos while authorities do nothing. When will this stop?"

As Yadav continues to flaunt his stunts online, concerns about road safety and the influence of such content on younger audiences grow stronger. Whether stricter measures will be enforced to curb such reckless behavior remains to be seen, but for now, Yadav's viral video has ignited a fierce debate about the need for more accountability.