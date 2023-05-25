Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Bigg Boss fame dancer Gori Nagori seeks help after relatives thrash them with chair at sister’s wedding

Gori Nagori accuses Gegal police, Ajmer of not taking any action and instead taking selfies and joking with her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

Watch: Bigg Boss fame dancer Gori Nagori seeks help after relatives thrash them with chair at sister’s wedding
Instagram: @real_gorinagori

Bigg Boss fame dancer Gori Nagori has recently posted a video on her Instagram account where she accused the Gegal police station, Ajmer for not taking any action in the case of assault by relatives. 

Dancer Gori Nagori claimed in her video that she attended her sister's wedding on May 22 at the Hallimax Club and Resort, which is near the Gegal Police Station.

 

In her post, she claims that she doesn’t have a father and a brother so, the brother-in-law of the family, Javed Hussain promises that he will make all the arrangements and insists that her sister marries in Kishangadh. She agreed to it but later during the wedding, Javed Hussain and his friends and brother started hitting her Gori Nagori’s team. 

Gori Nangori’s bouncer also intervened, but that made them angry and they started thrashing the family members along with the bouncer with chairs and other means and also had a scuffle with Gori Nangori. 

When Ghori Nagori reached the Gegal police station in this regard, she was not heard there. Ghori Nagori alleged that she reached out with her complaint but police personnel started joking with her and asked her to click selfies. She got very upset when no one heard her in the critical condition she and her team was and Gori returned home without any complaint. 

She has listed several people’s names in the video. She claims that the listed members were responsible for this incident. Gori is asking for help and support for herself and her team members from Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot to get her justice. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Maharashtra MSBSHSE class 12th result DIRECT LINK
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.