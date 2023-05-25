Watch: Bigg Boss fame dancer Gori Nagori seeks help after relatives thrash them with chair at sister’s wedding

Instagram: @real_gorinagori

Bigg Boss fame dancer Gori Nagori has recently posted a video on her Instagram account where she accused the Gegal police station, Ajmer for not taking any action in the case of assault by relatives.

Dancer Gori Nagori claimed in her video that she attended her sister's wedding on May 22 at the Hallimax Club and Resort, which is near the Gegal Police Station.

In her post, she claims that she doesn’t have a father and a brother so, the brother-in-law of the family, Javed Hussain promises that he will make all the arrangements and insists that her sister marries in Kishangadh. She agreed to it but later during the wedding, Javed Hussain and his friends and brother started hitting her Gori Nagori’s team.

Gori Nangori’s bouncer also intervened, but that made them angry and they started thrashing the family members along with the bouncer with chairs and other means and also had a scuffle with Gori Nangori.

When Ghori Nagori reached the Gegal police station in this regard, she was not heard there. Ghori Nagori alleged that she reached out with her complaint but police personnel started joking with her and asked her to click selfies. She got very upset when no one heard her in the critical condition she and her team was and Gori returned home without any complaint.

She has listed several people’s names in the video. She claims that the listed members were responsible for this incident. Gori is asking for help and support for herself and her team members from Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot to get her justice.