WATCH: Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra grooves to Manike Mage Hithe, wows netizens

The frenzy revolving around the Sinhalese song Manike Mage Hithe refuses to die down, even months after its release. Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva has reserved a place in the hearts of music lovers, with her soulful and soothing rendition of the song, which still remains loved among the masses.

Since its release, Manike Mage Hithe has sparked a string of viral trends and dance moves on social media, and everyone seems to be hopping on that train. We have seen many variations of the song, including a Punjabi cover, a Bengali mashup, and an American version as well.

Many celebrities have also released videos of themselves, dancing to the popular song over the past few months, gathering lakhs of views. Following the trend, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has also released her own dance video on Manike Mage Hithe.

Sreelekha released a short clip on Instagram, in which she can be seen grooving to the popular song in a graceful fashion. Sreelekha also wrote a caption on the video, which reads, “Jai kotha kintu rakhlam (I kept my word).”

The video shows the popular actress twirling and grooving to Manike Mage Hithe on her picturesque balcony, which is covered with beautiful plants and flowers. Sreelekha can be seen dancing to the song with elegance and poise in a pretty red sleeveless kurta.

Ever since it was uploaded, the video has gone viral, with lakhs of vies and over 10 thousand likes by her fans. The netizens also showered her video with many comments, praising her dance moves and her elegance. One user called her a “Param Sundari” while another user called her the “sexiest woman on earth.”