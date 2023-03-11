Watch: Mother-daughter duo's viral dance to Lollypop Lagelu in wedding wins hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri peppy song Lollypop Lagelu need no introduction. Almost everyone has been obsessing over it. Not just Instagram influencers posted videos of themselves dancing to this catchy song, but it gripped several Bollywood celebrities and cricketers as well. Now, a video that has gone viral on social media features a mother and daughter dancing their heart out to Pawan Singh's Lollypop Lagelu. No, they did not skip the hook part of the song, but instead created a beautiful version of their own. The viral video is shared on YouTube by user named Budding Blossom.

In the now-viral video, the woman donning a beautiful saree can be seen perfectly coordinating her steps with her daugher as they dance to this popular song at the wedding. Their adorable dance will inspire you to stand up and join them in their performance.

The clip has received more than 6.5 million views on YouTube since it was posted. Netizens took to the comment section and dropped their heartfelt comments.

On YouTube, one person praises, "Both are dancing equally good. God bless them" "Amazing dance performance by this cute little angel. So cute," another user adds. A third response shares, "This bacchi is unbeatable out of level superb amazing I have no words what I telling her m ye video do br dekhi pr phir bhi download kar li."