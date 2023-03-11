Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Mother-daughter duo's viral dance to Lollypop Lagelu in wedding wins hearts

Now, a video that has gone viral on social media features a mother and daughter dancing their heart out to Pawan Singh's Lollypop Lagelu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

Watch: Mother-daughter duo's viral dance to Lollypop Lagelu in wedding wins hearts
screengrab

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri peppy song Lollypop Lagelu need no introduction. Almost everyone has been obsessing over it. Not just Instagram influencers posted videos of themselves dancing to this catchy song, but it gripped several Bollywood celebrities and cricketers as well. Now, a video that has gone viral on social media features a mother and daughter dancing their heart out to Pawan Singh's Lollypop Lagelu. No, they did not skip the hook part of the song, but instead created a beautiful version of their own.  The viral video is shared on YouTube by user named Budding Blossom. 

 In the now-viral video, the woman donning a beautiful saree can be seen perfectly coordinating her steps with her daugher as they dance to this popular song at the wedding. Their adorable dance will inspire you to stand up and join them in their performance.

The clip has received more than 6.5 million views on YouTube since it was posted. Netizens  took to the comment section and dropped their heartfelt comments.

On YouTube, one person praises, "Both are dancing equally good. God bless them" "Amazing dance performance by this cute little angel. So cute," another user adds. A third response shares, "This bacchi is unbeatable out of level superb amazing I have no words what I telling her m ye video do br dekhi pr phir bhi download kar li."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 6 crore
Top 5 most selling cars of India from January 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How rich is Isha Ambani? Mukesh Ambani's only daughter wanted to be a teacher
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.