WATCH: Bald man chases his wig after storm blows it off his head, netizens laugh

In a funny moment captured on camera, a bald man was forced to chase after his wig when it was blown off by a strong gust of wind from Storm Eunice. In the video that has gone viral on social media, the man Simon Wilkes, a Devon resident was standing in a car park on Friday morning when a sudden gust took off his wig much to the amusement of onlookers.

The bald man looks around in shock, then spots his vanishing wig. He is then forced to run across the car park after his toupe is ripped off from his head and blown into a nearby bush. His friend Jamie who filmed the video is heard laughing in the background, "Oh he has to chase it down."

The funny video has gone viral, making people laugh. One user wrote wittily, "HAIR is important than AIR for him…"

Storm Eunice is one of the worst storms in decades to hit the United Kingdoms. Due to this storm, flights have been cancelled, hundreds of schools shut, and a number of major bridges around the country have been closed. Meanwhile, millions of people have been told to stay at home.

According to a report in AFP, storm Eunice killed at least eight people in Europe on Friday, pummeling Britain with record-breaking winds and forcing millions to take shelter. London was eerily empty after the capital was placed under its first ever 'red' weather warning, meaning 'danger to life'.