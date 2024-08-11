Watch: Baby penguins wow with Olympic-level diving skills, National Geographic declares them ‘medal winners’

National Geographic has lightened up the Paris Olympic Games with a humorous video featuring baby penguins diving off a 50-foot cliff in Antarctica.

The Paris Olympic Games are in full swing, with athletes from all corners of the globe vying for gold and glory. While China shines brightly in the diving events, National Geographic has added a playful twist to the competition with a delightful Instagram post featuring some unexpected contenders.

In a recent video shared by Nat Geo, adorable baby penguins are shown demonstrating their impressive diving skills. Filmed by wildlife photographer Bertie Gregory, the footage captures these young penguins leaping off a 50-foot cliff in Antarctica—a breathtaking sight set to be featured in the upcoming documentary Secrets of the Penguins, scheduled for release in April 2025.

The video, originally posted online in April 2024, showcases a staggering 700 baby emperor penguins taking their first plunge into the sea from the edge of the Ekstrom Ice Shelf. Nat Geo’s Instagram post humorously laments the absence of these feathered divers from the Paris Olympics, proclaiming them as "medal winners in our hearts."

“Sad to announce these baby penguins didn’t make the Paris 2024 diving team,” Nat Geo captioned the post, while adding, “They’re medal winners in our hearts and we can’t wait to see them in Secrets of the Penguins.”

Bertie Gregory, who captured the stunning footage, cheekily remarked, “Low score for style but full points for effort.”

Social media users joined in on the fun, with one comment reading, “Team Antarctica for the gold.” Another joked, “They were disqualified for being too splashy.”

Curious minds wondered about the penguins' return journey, with one user asking, “How do they get back up when finished swimming for food? Why find a high entry point then?” Another suggested, “They have to take a back flip in the air too. That’s why they are not selected for Paris Olympics 2024.”