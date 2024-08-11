Watch: Baby penguins wow with Olympic-level diving skills, National Geographic declares them ‘medal winners’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

This Salman Khan flop left audience furious, they broke theatre seats, film later became cult classic, earned only...

'I will...': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's last words before fleeing country

Meet world's richest woman, whose net worth is more than GDPs of countries like Mauritius, Nepal, Zimbabwe, she is...

Weight Loss: Can eating eggs help you reduce weight?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

This Salman Khan flop left audience furious, they broke theatre seats, film later became cult classic, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop left audience furious, they broke theatre seats, film later became cult classic, earned only...

'I will...': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's last words before fleeing country

'I will...': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's last words before fleeing country

8 Bollywood stars who rejected Hollywood films

8 Bollywood stars who rejected Hollywood films

8 Bollywood sequels that were box office disasters

8 Bollywood sequels that were box office disasters

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... �ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Baby penguins wow with Olympic-level diving skills, National Geographic declares them ‘medal winners’

National Geographic has lightened up the Paris Olympic Games with a humorous video featuring baby penguins diving off a 50-foot cliff in Antarctica.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

Watch: Baby penguins wow with Olympic-level diving skills, National Geographic declares them ‘medal winners’
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Paris Olympic Games are in full swing, with athletes from all corners of the globe vying for gold and glory. While China shines brightly in the diving events, National Geographic has added a playful twist to the competition with a delightful Instagram post featuring some unexpected contenders.

In a recent video shared by Nat Geo, adorable baby penguins are shown demonstrating their impressive diving skills. Filmed by wildlife photographer Bertie Gregory, the footage captures these young penguins leaping off a 50-foot cliff in Antarctica—a breathtaking sight set to be featured in the upcoming documentary Secrets of the Penguins, scheduled for release in April 2025.

The video, originally posted online in April 2024, showcases a staggering 700 baby emperor penguins taking their first plunge into the sea from the edge of the Ekstrom Ice Shelf. Nat Geo’s Instagram post humorously laments the absence of these feathered divers from the Paris Olympics, proclaiming them as "medal winners in our hearts."

“Sad to announce these baby penguins didn’t make the Paris 2024 diving team,” Nat Geo captioned the post, while adding, “They’re medal winners in our hearts and we can’t wait to see them in Secrets of the Penguins.”

Bertie Gregory, who captured the stunning footage, cheekily remarked, “Low score for style but full points for effort.”

Social media users joined in on the fun, with one comment reading, “Team Antarctica for the gold.” Another joked, “They were disqualified for being too splashy.”

Curious minds wondered about the penguins' return journey, with one user asking, “How do they get back up when finished swimming for food? Why find a high entry point then?” Another suggested, “They have to take a back flip in the air too. That’s why they are not selected for Paris Olympics 2024.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Savita Bhabhi actress Rozlyn Khan shares side effects breast cancer treatment: 'We live in fear of...'

Savita Bhabhi actress Rozlyn Khan shares side effects breast cancer treatment: 'We live in fear of...'

Meet favourite student of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, she is an IAS officer posted at…

Meet favourite student of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, she is an IAS officer posted at…

Bangladesh crisis: Why Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan was forced to resign amid student protests?

Bangladesh crisis: Why Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan was forced to resign amid student protests?

Sheikh Hasina's son makes big claim, says former PM to return to Bangladesh for....

Sheikh Hasina's son makes big claim, says former PM to return to Bangladesh for....

Watch: Plane carrying 62 people crashes in residential area in Brazil's Sao Paulo

Watch: Plane carrying 62 people crashes in residential area in Brazil's Sao Paulo

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement