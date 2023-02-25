Search icon
Watch: Baby langur grieves mother's tragic demise, refuses to leave her side; internet tears up

The video shows an infant langur crying and attempting to rouse its deceased mother by grabbing at her face.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

Screen Grab

The Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Susanta Nanda tweeted a video of a newborn langur sobbing as it clung to its mother. Mr. Nanda tweeted a footage of the event and said that it had happened in Assam. There was a video of a newborn langur that had been seen crying excessively over its mother's corpse after she had been hit and killed by a car.

"This will haunt me for a long long time. A Golden langur was assassinated on the road in Assam. The baby is still in its arm not knowing what has befallen him. I am informed that all steps are being taken to save the baby," wrote Mr Nanda in the caption.

In the video, the infant langur sobs and tries to rouse its deceased mother by grasping at her face. Many people can be seen clustering around the two animals.

Over 87,000 people have viewed and liked Mr Nanda's video.

Instantaneous responses to the video emerged from the Internet community. Concern and sadness were shared over the tragic accident, but anger was also voiced.

One user commented, “Oh no this is the saddest thing heart breaking.”

Another commented, “May god give her space in Adobe and also give some sense to humans to drive actively and be alert cautious all the time while driving on road. Life is life whether it's human or animal but it hurts when someone lost someone close. Can't express in words.”

Another Commented, “I also met with the same incident where a baby monkey died a silent death when a car driver hit it while going back home. This shook me for days.. iI took the baby in arms and gave him a respectful place to rest forever..”

