In the video, Baba Ramdev is seen running alongside a person riding a white horse. The video takes a thrilling turn as Yoga guru gains momentum and overtakes the horse, ultimately coming to a stop.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is known for his unconventional style, and he's made headlines again with his latest video. This time, instead of teaching yoga, he's showcasing his impressive fitness level at his age. Baba Ramdev has shared a video of himself running alongside a horse, sparking a flurry of comments from viewers.

In the video posted on his social media account, Baba Ramdev is seen running alongside a person riding a white horse. Both the horse and Baba Ramdev are moving at an incredible pace, with a competitive spirit evident as they try to outrun each other. The video showcases Baba Ramdev's remarkable endurance and agility, leaving many in awe.

The video takes a thrilling turn as Baba Ramdev gains momentum and overtakes the horse, ultimately coming to a stop. However, the true significance of this horse racing video extends beyond the outcome, conveying a powerful message about the transformative power of yoga. The video has garnered immense attention, with over 58,000 views in just two and a half hours. This not only underscores Baba Ramdev's massive popularity but also highlights the growing interest of people in fitness and yoga.

While many viewers have been inspired by the video, others have taken a more lighthearted approach, flooding the comments section with humorous remarks. A user commented, “Olympics me chalo baba.” A second user said, “Ghoda controlled Baba ji out of control.” A third user joked, “Baba will definitely get Gold medal in coming olympics.” “'ye amar hokr hi dum lenge” wrote another user. A netizen said, “Bas Karo babaji...kahin pakistani border na Paar kar jana.” Watch the video here:

In addition to sharing his yoga expertise, Baba Ramdev also takes a hands-on approach to promoting his Patanjali Ayurvedic products. Through his social media platforms, he engages directly with patients, offering guidance and advice. At the heart of his philosophy is a simple yet powerful message: embracing yoga and Ayurveda is the key to a healthy and balanced life.