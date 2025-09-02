WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened

A serious standoff took place between the Army and the Kolkata Police after a major accident was averted on the city’s busy roads. An Army truck veered towards Police Commissioner Manoj Verma’s car near the police headquarters in Lalbazar.

What happened between the Army and the police in Kolkata?

A major incident occurred when an Army truck, being driven in the left lane, tried to take a right turn. According to a statement by the police, the Army vehicle should have moved towards a right turn after being driven in the right lane. When the truck was attempting to take the right turn, the Police Commissioner’s black sedan was behind it, but the two did not collide as the police driver’s alertness helped avoid a major accident.

The close call prompted an immediate escalation. Kolkata Police were directed to detain the truck along with two Army jawans inside and attempted to take them to the Hare Street police station. However, Army officials resisted the move, leading to tension at the spot.

Tension between the police and the army

The incident led to a rift between the two parties, as the police cited a violation of traffic rules, while the Army personnel criticized the way the jawans were being taken to the station. The Kolkata Police detained the Army’s truck and took the two jawans inside it to the Hare Street police station, a move which the Army officials objected to.

Video of the incident

The Kolkata Police has released a video of the incident, showing the Army truck making a sudden right turn from the left lane, and the Commissioner’s vehicle was seen close behind. Both parties are involved in the discussions, as others are trying to de-escalate the situation. The police station turned into a battleground between the Army and police officials. The Kolkata Police are investigating.