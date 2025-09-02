Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened

Param Sundari star Janhvi Kapoor calls out situationships, reveals why she finds them pointless: ‘Mujhe ye beech ka...'

Viral video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found love again, holds Raj Nidimoru's hand while enjoying Dubai? Fans react

Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home

Delhi NCR weather update: Rain resumes in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, red alert in...

Pakistan's middle-order batter announces retirement from international cricket, his name is...

China's victory day parade: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to witness PLA's military might under Xi Jinping

AnswerThis passes 150,000 users as two student builders reimagine how science gets done

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Can Trump slap Beijing with tariffs?

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened

A serious standoff took place between the Army and the Kolkata Police after a major accident was averted on the city’s busy roads. An Army truck veered towards Police Commissioner Manoj Verma’s car near the police headquarters in Lalbazar.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 05:35 PM IST

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened
WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A serious standoff took place between the Army and the Kolkata Police after a major accident was averted on the city’s busy roads. An Army truck veered towards Police Commissioner Manoj Verma’s car near the police headquarters in Lalbazar.

What happened between the Army and the police in Kolkata?

A major incident occurred when an Army truck, being driven in the left lane, tried to take a right turn. According to a statement by the police, the Army vehicle should have moved towards a right turn after being driven in the right lane. When the truck was attempting to take the right turn, the Police Commissioner’s black sedan was behind it, but the two did not collide as the police driver’s alertness helped avoid a major accident.

The close call prompted an immediate escalation. Kolkata Police were directed to detain the truck along with two Army jawans inside and attempted to take them to the Hare Street police station. However, Army officials resisted the move, leading to tension at the spot.

Tension between the police and the army

The incident led to a rift between the two parties, as the police cited a violation of traffic rules, while the Army personnel criticized the way the jawans were being taken to the station. The Kolkata Police detained the Army’s truck and took the two jawans inside it to the Hare Street police station, a move which the Army officials objected to.

Video of the incident

The Kolkata Police has released a video of the incident, showing the Army truck making a sudden right turn from the left lane, and the Commissioner’s vehicle was seen close behind. Both parties are involved in the discussions, as others are trying to de-escalate the situation. The police station turned into a battleground between the Army and police officials. The Kolkata Police are investigating. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Donald Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs soon? How will US patients and Indian pharmaceutical firms suffer?
Will Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs? How will Indian companies suffer?
Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post inspires internet
Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post i
5 forgotten heritage sites Bollywood brought back to life
5 forgotten heritage sites Bollywood brought back to life
SCO Summit: Ahead of meet with China's Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin issues BIG statement, says, 'common stand against...'
SCO Summit: Ahead of meet with China's Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin...
Suniel Shetty, 64, reveals secret behind his never-ending energy, 'We're not our...'
Suniel Shetty, 64, reveals secret behind his never-ending energy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE