Watch: Anushka Sharma's viral reaction as Virat Kohli smashes 50 for RCB against DC

The reaction of Anushka Sharma after her husband Virat Kohli's brilliant half-century is doing rounds on social media.

When Virat Kohli achieved his third half-century of the 2023 IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Capitals on Saturday in Bengaluru, he was ecstatic. In just 33 balls, he scored the half-century, which was followed by a jubilant celebration. The former RCB captain has been in excellent form lately, and on Saturday he showed off his powerful hitting.

In the 20th game of the IPL 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, Virat Kohli's superb half-century (50 off 34), accompanied by standout efforts from pacers Vijaykumar Vyshak (3-20) and Mohammed Siraj 2-23, helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Delhi Capitals by a decisive margin of 23 runs.

The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals, who are currently last in the standings after their fifth straight defeat, have failed to register a win this season. However, it was RCB's second victory in four games, moving them up to seventh place in the standings.

Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife, attended the game that was played in Bangalore Stadium. Anushka Sharma was ecstatic as Kohli reached his half-century and praised the effort. The bollywood actress was seen giving Virat Kohli standing ovations after his victorious fifty for his team.

Speaking of the game, on Saturday in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by a score of 23 runs. RCB, who had been asked to bat, scored 174 for 6 after being given the opportunity. Virat Kohli led the way with a 34-ball 50, and Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell each added 26 and 24.

Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Marsh each claimed two wickets for DC. In response, DC lost three early wickets and ultimately dropped to 2 for 3; the squad failed to recover and eventually finished at 151 for 9 in their 20 overs. Delhi's fifth straight defeat left them needing to win eight of their remaining nine games in order to have any chance of moving on to the knockout round.

