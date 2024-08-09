Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark

WATCH: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's surprising temple Visit in Panama during their honeymoon, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bhavish Aggarwal gets richer by Rs 1752 crore after Ola Electric IPO listing, his net worth increases to…

Bhavish Aggarwal gets richer by Rs 1752 crore after Ola Electric IPO listing, his net worth increases to…

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

8 animals that hibernate in summer

8 animals that hibernate in summer

7 high-fiber superfoods breakfasts for gut health

7 high-fiber superfoods breakfasts for gut health

7 foods with more protein than eggs

7 foods with more protein than eggs

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

HomeViral

Viral

WATCH: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's surprising temple Visit in Panama during their honeymoon, watch

Videos shared on social media show Anant and Radhika enthusiastically participating in the traditional aarti ceremony, chanting "Jai Shree Krishna" with a sense of joy that resonated with onlookers

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 08:12 PM IST

WATCH: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's surprising temple Visit in Panama during their honeymoon, watch
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant (source: Himanshu Patel Epic Stories)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, fresh off their extravagant wedding, surprised many when they were seen performing aarti during a temple visit in Panama. The couple, known for their lavishness and star-studded wedding that drew international attention, has been on a luxurious honeymoon. After enchanting stops in Costa Rica and Paris, they arrived in Panama, where their devout side emerged, captivating their admirers once more.

The couple, who recently tied the knot in a ceremony that dazzled the world with its grandeur and star-studded guest list, including global icons like Kim Kardashian and Priyanka Chopra, chose an unexpected yet serene moment of devotion amid their luxurious travels. After revelling in the splendours of Costa Rica and Paris, Anant and Radhika’s pilgrimage to the temple in Panama marked a stark contrast to their otherwise lavish itinerary.

As the couple arrived at the temple, they were warmly greeted by the local Hindu community, who appeared thrilled by the unexpected visit. Videos shared on social media show Anant and Radhika enthusiastically participating in the traditional aarti ceremony, chanting "Jai Shree Krishna" with a sense of joy that resonated with onlookers. This act of devotion, performed in a foreign land, captivated the attention of their global fanbase, adding a spiritual dimension to their public personas.

Radhika, in a graceful white-pink floral co-ord set, and Anant, in his now-signature relaxed attire of a printed blue button-down shirt and black basketball shorts. This glimpse into their personal lives during a visit that few anticipated has left many wondering about the deeper meanings behind this pilgrimage and the quiet strength of their bond.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bangladesh crisis: Centre constitutes panel to assess situation alongside Indo-Bangladesh border

Bangladesh crisis: Centre constitutes panel to assess situation alongside Indo-Bangladesh border

PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker named India's joint flagbearer for Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker named India's joint flagbearer for Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

NEET PG 2024: SC refuses to postpone exam scheduled for August 11

NEET PG 2024: SC refuses to postpone exam scheduled for August 11

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film inspired Hollywood adaptation, remake failed at box office, but won 3 Oscars

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film inspired Hollywood adaptation, remake failed at box office, but won 3 Oscars

EPFO news ALERT: Need money upto Rs 1 lakh, step-by-step guide of how to claim your PF amount

EPFO news ALERT: Need money upto Rs 1 lakh, step-by-step guide of how to claim your PF amount

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement