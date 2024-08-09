WATCH: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's surprising temple Visit in Panama during their honeymoon, watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, fresh off their extravagant wedding, surprised many when they were seen performing aarti during a temple visit in Panama. The couple, known for their lavishness and star-studded wedding that drew international attention, has been on a luxurious honeymoon. After enchanting stops in Costa Rica and Paris, they arrived in Panama, where their devout side emerged, captivating their admirers once more.

The couple, who recently tied the knot in a ceremony that dazzled the world with its grandeur and star-studded guest list, including global icons like Kim Kardashian and Priyanka Chopra, chose an unexpected yet serene moment of devotion amid their luxurious travels. After revelling in the splendours of Costa Rica and Paris, Anant and Radhika’s pilgrimage to the temple in Panama marked a stark contrast to their otherwise lavish itinerary.

As the couple arrived at the temple, they were warmly greeted by the local Hindu community, who appeared thrilled by the unexpected visit. Videos shared on social media show Anant and Radhika enthusiastically participating in the traditional aarti ceremony, chanting "Jai Shree Krishna" with a sense of joy that resonated with onlookers. This act of devotion, performed in a foreign land, captivated the attention of their global fanbase, adding a spiritual dimension to their public personas.

Radhika, in a graceful white-pink floral co-ord set, and Anant, in his now-signature relaxed attire of a printed blue button-down shirt and black basketball shorts. This glimpse into their personal lives during a visit that few anticipated has left many wondering about the deeper meanings behind this pilgrimage and the quiet strength of their bond.