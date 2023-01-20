Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Ambanis' pet dog turns ring bearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement, video goes viral

What caught everyone's attention was when Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pet dog entered the stage as a ring bearer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

Watch: Ambanis' pet dog turns ring bearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement, video goes viral
Photo via Instagram

Business titan Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony took place yesterday - January 19, 2023, at 39, Altamount Road.

Gol Dhana ceremony is a pre-wedding ritual ceremony in Gujaratis. Gol means jaggery and Dhana means coriander seeds. Both these items, during the ceremony, are distributed at the groom’s place. The bride's family comes to the groom's home with gifts and sweets after which the couple exchange rings. 

READ | Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony to take place today, know all about Gujarati ritual

Several photos and videos from the ceremony went viral. The family members also performed a special dance for the new couple. However, what caught everyone's attention was when Anant and Radhika's pet dog entered the stage as a ring bearer.

The video of their pet dog went viral where the cute pooch walked down the stairs and directly went to Anant.

Watch the video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@viralbhayani)

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and other family members also performed for the engaged couple. 

Watch the video here 

The engagement of Anant and Radhika was a starry affair as Bollywood celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others all attended the ceremony.

READ | Inside videos and photos from Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's glittering mehendi ceremony, watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story 

There is not enough information about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story, however, several reports have stated that both Anant and Radhika are childhood friends. The couple had shared a photo back in 2018, looking into each other's eyes, which had gone viral at the time. Both Anant and Radhika have made several public appearances together with Radhika attending all events and functions of the Ambanis.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Greater Noida Authority to sell 165 housing plots; list of areas and reserve price
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.