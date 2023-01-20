Watch: Ambanis' pet dog turns ring bearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement, video goes viral

Photo via Instagram

Business titan Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony took place yesterday - January 19, 2023, at 39, Altamount Road.

Gol Dhana ceremony is a pre-wedding ritual ceremony in Gujaratis. Gol means jaggery and Dhana means coriander seeds. Both these items, during the ceremony, are distributed at the groom’s place. The bride's family comes to the groom's home with gifts and sweets after which the couple exchange rings.

Several photos and videos from the ceremony went viral. The family members also performed a special dance for the new couple. However, what caught everyone's attention was when Anant and Radhika's pet dog entered the stage as a ring bearer.

The video of their pet dog went viral where the cute pooch walked down the stairs and directly went to Anant.

Watch the video here

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and other family members also performed for the engaged couple.

Watch the video here

The engagement of Anant and Radhika was a starry affair as Bollywood celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others all attended the ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story

There is not enough information about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story, however, several reports have stated that both Anant and Radhika are childhood friends. The couple had shared a photo back in 2018, looking into each other's eyes, which had gone viral at the time. Both Anant and Radhika have made several public appearances together with Radhika attending all events and functions of the Ambanis.