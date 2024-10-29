In the viral video, a person can be heard asking Amazon Alexa to launch a small rocket, which then bursts after ascending.

Diwali, one of the most significant Hindu festivals known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Indians around the world. As people are looking forward to celebrating the auspicious festival, a video has gone viral online, leaving viewers surprised.

In the video, a person can be heard asking the Amazon Alexa speaker to launch a small rocket, which then bursts after ascending.

The video shows the person lighting the rocket kept in a bottle without touching it with his hands. He rather gives a command to Alexa to fire the rocket and then she follows that command and says 'Yes Boss'.

However, there were two red wires that go into the bottle, raising questions about how this all occurred. No information has been provided regarding this.

Watch the viral video here:

This video was shared by manisprojectslab on Instagram. The viral video has received over 300,000 likes.

One user reacted to the video by asking, “So , how is this possible, any explanation?”

Swiggy_instamart also commented on the post which read, “ai has gone too far (literally).”

Another user wrote, “Alexa rocked, humans shocked.”'

