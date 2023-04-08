Watch: After viral Delhi Metro girl video, man taking bath inside metro divides internet

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet has been buzzing with talk about the "Delhi Metro Girl," who recently went viral for donning a bikini and a micro mini skirt on the Delhi metro. The reportedly 19-year-old has captured the public's interest for her unusual mode of travelling and has since faced widespread scrutiny and disapproval for her odd fashion sense. The viral Delhi Metro girl identified as Rhythm Chanana is a Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab) resident. We've seen numerous clips of her donning hot outfits while riding the Delhi metro. This time a different metro video has emerged on social media but it is not from India. The video is from New York City metro. Well it shows a man taking bath inside the compartment of New York City metro. The video is shared by a creator namely @princezee on Facebook and it has garnered 1.4 million views.

In the now-viral video, a man can be seen taking shower on New York City metro train. We are sure that you will not believe us, so go ahead and watch the complete video here:

Since it was shared, the clip has received over 1.4 million views. Many social media users praised the man's dance, with many applauding his confidence. While others were completely shocked and lambasted the man for his stupid act.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "This generation really desperately they are always seeking for attention." A second added, "Some people just do anything for the Likes and Views " Another wrote, "He was very considerate and careful not to wet the bus or any others. If he was rude he would've gone down in it but he didn't. Love him"



Earlier a girl in the Delhi Metro namely Rhythm Chanana drew social media attention with her clothing choice. She wore a DIY bralette that she teamed with a skirt. Netizens became inquisitive about the girl when videos and images of her went viral on the internet.

DMRC published a statement in response to her viral videos. "It's strange that DMRC has now forgotten their own rule of no videography inside the metro," the 19-year-old said to a media channel. "If they have a problem with my outfit, they should have a problem with the people who shot it," she explained.

Chanana went on to say that she has been travelling like this for several months. "It just so happened to be going viral right now. I was not allowed to travel on Delhi's Pink Line, but I had no such problems on any other line," she explained.

Rhythm Chanana and Uorfi Javed

Rhythm Chanana, who is now breaking the internet after her video from Delhi went viral, opened up about her comparison with Uorfi Javed during an interview with Telly Talk India. "I want to clarify that on the internet, there are some articles claiming that I learned about Uorfi in the last few days," she remarked. She continued "No, I've known about her for a few months. When the maine aise kapade pehenna start kiya tha, Uorfi Javed ke baare mein nahi pata tha.In December 2022, I began publishing my movies to Instagram, and people began to comment that I was imitating Uorfi Javed. After that, I began looking through her profile. In December, I revived my Instagram account."Sharing her thoughts on Uorfi Javed, she claimed that she admires her and that the entire country does, but she is not trying to imitate her and admitted, "I really like her, I feel admired and motivated by her."

Rhythm Chanana is also enrolled in an acting programme and believes she is on her path to being a successful model.