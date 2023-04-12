Watch: After viral Delhi Metro girl video, man sleeping on makeshift bed inside metro sparks debate

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet has been buzzing with talk about the 'Delhi metro girl,' who went viral recently for wearing a DIY bikini and a short skirt. The 19-year-old appears to have attracted the public's interest with her unconventional attire style, and she has even faced significant scrutiny and criticism. However, a new metro video has resurfaced on social media this time, and it is not from India. The video was shot on the New York City underground. It shows a man sleeping on makeshift bed inside the crowded metro compartment. The man in the clip has been identified as Prince Zee, a content creator, and he posted the clip on his official YouTube handle. The viral video has garnered 495,000 views.

In the now-viral video,Prince can be seen preparing his makeshift bed in the metro.As the movie progresses, Prince sleeps peacefully on his makeshift bed, as if everything is normal. We are confident that you will not believe us, so please view the entire video here:

The video has received over 495,000 views since it was shared. Many social media users admired the man's confidence. Others were extremely stunned and chastised the man for his idiotic behaviour.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "ove how New Yorkers don’t care about nothing . They’re like ‘yh we seen it all’." A second added, "What if a homeless person would've tapped him on his shoulders like "Scuse me bruh can you scooch over" " Another wrote, "You gotta love New Yorkers they are the best and have seen it all". A fourth user wrote, "Imagine you go to the subway in the morning for school than seeing this Me: makes my day much better"

Earlier a girl in the Delhi Metro namely Rhythm Chanana drew social media attention with her clothing choice. She wore a DIY bralette that she teamed with a skirt. Netizens became inquisitive about the girl when videos and images of her went viral on the internet.

DMRC published a statement in response to her viral videos. "It's strange that DMRC has now forgotten their own rule of no videography inside the metro," the 19-year-old said to a media channel. "If they have a problem with my outfit, they should have a problem with the people who shot it," she explained.

Chanana went on to say that she has been travelling like this for several months. "It just so happened to be going viral right now. I was not allowed to travel on Delhi's Pink Line, but I had no such problems on any other line," she explained.

Rhythm Chanana and Uorfi Javed

Rhythm Chanana, who is now breaking the internet after her video from Delhi went viral, opened up about her comparison with Uorfi Javed during an interview with Telly Talk India. "I want to clarify that on the internet, there are some articles claiming that I learned about Uorfi in the last few days," she remarked. She continued "No, I've known about her for a few months. When the maine aise kapade pehenna start kiya tha, Uorfi Javed ke baare mein nahi pata tha.In December 2022, I began publishing my movies to Instagram, and people began to comment that I was imitating Uorfi Javed. After that, I began looking through her profile. In December, I revived my Instagram account."Sharing her thoughts on Uorfi Javed, she claimed that she admires her and that the entire country does, but she is not trying to imitate her and admitted, "I really like her, I feel admired and motivated by her."

Rhythm Chanana is also enrolled in an acting programme and believes she is on her path to being a successful model.