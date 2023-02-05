Search icon
Watch: After Ayesha, video of another ‘mystery’ Pakistani girl goes viral, netizens say ‘kaash batwara na hua hota’

A video of Pakistani girl has gone viral and the netizens in India are liking the video in which the girl can be seen giving different looks on a Punjabi song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Video of Pakistani girl goes viral

The videos of Pakistani girls dancing on Indian songs or singing Bollywood chartbusters often go viral in India.  

Few weeks ago, video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha went viral on the social media and the girl has now become very popular in India. Now, a video of another beautiful Pakistani girl has gone viral and the netizens in India are liking the video in which the girl can be seen giving different looks on a Punjabi song.

Watch viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Areeka Haq (@areeka__haq)

The name of the Pakistani girl is Areeka Haq and she over three million followers on Instagram. The video was shared few weeks ago but it has now gone viral on social media. The video has been liked by more than eight lakh people so far and it has over over one lakh views. The caption of the video read, "Mi Amor."

Several netizens have commented on the video, with an user commenting “Kaash batwara na hua hota”. Another user wrote, “I want to go to Pakistan after seeing this video.”

