Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Watch: 16-year-old girl stabbed in her neck, dragged on Raipur’s street in shocking video

A 47-year-old man stabs a minor girl for rejecting marriage proposal and drags her on the streets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Watch: 16-year-old girl stabbed in her neck, dragged on Raipur’s street in shocking video
Watch: 16-year-old girl stabbed in her neck, dragged on Raipur’s street in shocking video

A shocking video has emerged over social media where a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly attacked with a knife and dragged by her hair was caught on camera across the streets of the Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Sunday. 

The attacker Omkar Tiwari (47) has been arrested by the police. Omkar was seen carrying the wounded weapon in his hand while he was dragging the girl on the street. 

The girl was stabbed by Omakar in her neck with a knife. She was dragged on the road until she collapsed. She even tried to run away but couldn’t as Tiwari chased her and then dragged her on the road. 

(Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 9 people arrested after ED raids Congress leaders’ residents, offices for coal levy scam case)

Many urged police to pursue harsh action against the offenders in a number of videos that became popular on social media after the incident.

According to Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal, the girl worked for Omkar Tiwari in a grocery shop in Raipur. 

The Police said that the minor girl denied Omkar’s marriage proposal and quit her job. Some reports claim that there was a money dispute. 

A day before the incident, the attacker barged into the girl’s house and shouted at her family. 

The girl is in a critical state as per the reports.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ghaziabad: Two killed, several injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Loni
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.