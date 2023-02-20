Watch: 16-year-old girl stabbed in her neck, dragged on Raipur’s street in shocking video

A shocking video has emerged over social media where a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly attacked with a knife and dragged by her hair was caught on camera across the streets of the Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Sunday.

The attacker Omkar Tiwari (47) has been arrested by the police. Omkar was seen carrying the wounded weapon in his hand while he was dragging the girl on the street.

The girl was stabbed by Omakar in her neck with a knife. She was dragged on the road until she collapsed. She even tried to run away but couldn’t as Tiwari chased her and then dragged her on the road.

(Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 9 people arrested after ED raids Congress leaders’ residents, offices for coal levy scam case)

Many urged police to pursue harsh action against the offenders in a number of videos that became popular on social media after the incident.

ये वीडियो छत्तीसगढ़ की बताई जा रही है। महिला को बुरी तरह घायल कर बाल पकड़कर सड़क पर खींच रहा है ये राक्षस। इतने लोग ये सब होता देख रहे हैं लेकिन कोई आगे बढ़कर मदद नहीं कर रहा। कहाँ है प्रशासन ?? pic.twitter.com/L5AfGaGXgQ — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) February 19, 2023

According to Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal, the girl worked for Omkar Tiwari in a grocery shop in Raipur.

The Police said that the minor girl denied Omkar’s marriage proposal and quit her job. Some reports claim that there was a money dispute.

A day before the incident, the attacker barged into the girl’s house and shouted at her family.

The girl is in a critical state as per the reports.